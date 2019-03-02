Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:23 p.m. Friday on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:18 p.m. Friday on Lake Road.
Racing on the highway was reported at 11:06 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 7:39 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Duncan Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:01 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Lake Road.
Aggravated assault with a knife or cutting instrument was reported at 5:40 p.m. Friday in a residence at the 1300 block of Arkansas.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Shoemaker Drive.
No liability insurance was reported at at 5:25 p.m. Friday at 1000 Redondo.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:00 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of North 46 Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:45 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Bishop Drive.
Aggravated assault with a knife or a cutting instrument was reported at 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of 54th Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:40 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 1:01 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Bermuda Drive.
Copperas Cove
Found property was reported at 1:33 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:41 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Main Street.
A runaway was reported at 8:33 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Hill Street.
Theft was reported at 10:11 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Walker Place Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 10:07 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
72 hour parking was reported at 11:56 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Marlee Circle.
Theft was reported at 12:20 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of January Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 1:32 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Reckless damage was reported at 2:17 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 2:10 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 4:03 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:03 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Mary Street.
An animal bite was reported at 3:16 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Seventh Street.
An unattended death was reported at 3:19 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Jake Drive.
Fraud was reported at 3:23 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Craig Street.
Theft was reported at 3:27 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 5:00 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Theft was reported at 3:54 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Allen Street.
General information was reported at 5:01 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Aggravated sexual assault was reported at 6:18 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Duty upon striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 6:15 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 8:03 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Robertson Avenue.
Duty upon striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 9:10 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Morris Drive.
An arrest was made at 11:24 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
An arrest was made at 10:47 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Morris Drive.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:38 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:16 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Fraud was reported at 8:26 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Ridge Street.
Fraud was reported at 3:16 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:26 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Compiled
by Hunter King
