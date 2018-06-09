Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
A narcotics investigation report was made at the intersection of North WS Young Drive and Cimmaron Drive at 7 a.m. on Friday.
A report of burglary of a habitation was made in the 1600 block of Missouri Avenue at 10 a.m. on Friday.
A report of burglary of a habitation was made in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street at 1:15 a.m. on Friday.
A report of assault by contact was made in the 1500 block of Bundrant Drive at 1:28 a.m. on Friday.
A report for shoplifting was made in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street at 1:30 a.m. on Friday.
A report of assault with bodily injury was made in the 600 block of Hallmark Avenue at 1:32 a.m. on Friday.
A report of assault with bodily injury was made in the 3300 block of Zephyr Road at 1:45 a.m. on Friday.
A report of assault with bodily injury was made in the 3800 block of Ida Drive at 2 p.m. on Friday.
A report of assault with bodily injury was made in the 3800 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop at 4 p.m. on Friday.
A report of burglary of a habitation was made in the 200 block of West Green Avenue at 7:24 p.m. on Friday.
A report of shoplifting was made in the 2800 block of South WS Young Drive at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made for possession of marijuana in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road at 12:15 a.m. on Friday.
An arrest was made for warrants and expired registration in the 400 block of Sunset Lane at 2:30 a.m. on Friday.
A report for criminal mischief was taken in the 800 block of Curry Avenue at 7:54 a.m. on Friday.
A report of assault causing bodily injury—family violence was taken in the 500 block of West Avenue A at 11:06 a.m. on Friday.
An arrest was made for warrants for theft of property in the 200 block of Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard at 11:52 a.m. on Friday.
A report of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was taken in the 1800 block of Joan Drive at 12:34 p.m. on Friday.
A report of cruelty to an animal was taken in the 700 block of North Second Street at 1:47 p.m. on Friday.
A report of assault by contact—family violence was taken in the 300 block of Judy Lane at 3:56 p.m. on Friday.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury—family violence was made in the 300 block of West Washington Avenue at 9:52 p.m. on Friday.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends, according to Lt. Steve Miller.
Compiled by: Emily Hilley-Sierzchula
Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/news/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.