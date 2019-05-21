Two people were detained after police were called to a mobile home park in south Killeen Tuesday morning.
At 9:53 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Stonegate Estates, on the 100 block of East Elms Road, in reference to an armed subject, according to Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
She said “two individuals have been detained,” and police are still investigating.
