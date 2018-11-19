A body camera worn by a police officer led to the arrest of a Killeen man on a charge of possession.
Ricky Pablo Reyes Jr., 44, was arraigned Sunday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and charged with possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
According to an arrest affidavit, officers were dispatched Saturday in response to a report of a disturbance. Reyes pulled away from an officer and ran a short distance before being apprehended, the affidavit said.
A bag containing a white substance was recovered near where Reyes was apprehended, and a review of the recording made by the officer’s body cam showed Reyes throwing the bag as he ran, according to the affidavit. The substance was tested and determined to be 6 grams of methamphetamine, the affidavit said.
Reyes is being held on a $50,000 bond.
In unrelated cases:
Kendra Lynette Webb, 33, was arraigned Thursday and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age. Her bond is set at $20,000.
Jamar Odell Wheeler, 34, was arraigned Friday and charged with theft from a person. His bond is set at $20,000.
