Police Chief Charles ‘Chuck’ Kimble gave the Killeen City Council a briefing on crime numbers during Tuesday night’s workshop meeting, saying it has declined citywide in 2018; compared to 2017.
Last year, overall offenses dropped 25 percent with a total of 3,922, compared to 5,227 in 2017.
According to Kimble, in 2018, crime has reduced significantly in several categories; murder declined by 61 percent, rape by 22 percent, vehicle theft by 56 percent, robbery by 54 percent and aggravated assault by 52 percent.
“When you look at the murder rate, that was significant in its decrease and I commend our officers who give their all out there everyday,” the police chief said.
The presentation included a Data-Driven Approaches to Crime and Traffic Safety (DDACTS) model of the city’s crime and crash density; broken down by district.
“Our crime analyst brought us to the DDACTS model … and uses the heat method to display and locate where is the most crime. It gets us to where we can place the right people at the right place,” Kimble said.
Councilman-at-large Juan Rivera responded to the report congratulating Kimble and the police department for their efforts yet voiced concern of repetitive offenders, particularly burglars.
“We are looking into having an effective repeat offenders program,” Kimble said.
The police chief also highlighted the patrol division staff new 12-hour shift, which started on April 1.
“We have more officers on the road. We went from 13 to 14 officers to 24 officers on the road. We will see how that will transcribe in its effect on crime,” he added.
Councilman-at-large Butch Menking made a comment of concern of a possible burnout and if the new shift will be efficient for the department.
“The benefit with a 12-hour shift is there are days off, with a stretch of four days. There are many departments that do it and it’s been effective,” Kimble answered.
Councilman-at-large Gregory Johnson, who also commended the department for the lowering of crime, then inquired about the no-knock warrants.
“I am hearing concerns from my constituents daily on this. I understand the need is there, but I feel there is a concern of safety for officers and citizens … I would like to see the policy be recalled,” he said.
Kimble responded to Johnson stating “as part of internal affairs we are constantly reviewing policies and as in an executive leadership role will look into everything for the safety of officers and residents.”
IMPACT FEES
Other topics of discussion during the workshop was a presentation on impact fees, given by the public works department.
Impact fees — an added permit cost for construction to contractors — has been an ongoing discussion among city officials.
The fees are viewed as a possible new source of revenue to help pay for new road and water-sewer infrastructure. The fee would be added onto commercial or residential building permits and help pay for new infrastructure costs in high-growth areas.
According to state law, the fees are use limited to infrastructure outside of new developments and exempted from religious structures and school districts.
On October 2018, the city council hired Fort Worth based engineering consulting firm Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. “as its impact fee advisory committee,” according to Danielle Singh, interim public works director.
“We want you all to give us some guidance … so that we know that we are going into the right direction,” Singh said to city council on Tuesday.
