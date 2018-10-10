Killeen Police Chief Charles "Chuck" Kimble is attending the International Association of Chiefs of Police annual conference this week at the Orange County Convention Center, in Orlando, Florida.
"IACP hosted an incredible conference of over 11,000 police chiefs and law enforcement professionals," Kimble said, according to a release put out by the Killeen Police Department. "The training was first class and the opportunity to network with police executives from around the world was invaluable."
Kimble attended training and break out sessions on social media, connecting with youth, case studies and discussion on media relations and active shooters. Additionally, Kimble attended the expo and had the opportunity to review some of the latest technology in law enforcement, speak directly to the vendors and get a hands on perspective on the services and equipment, according to KPD.
President Donald Trump was also in attendance at the conference on Tuesday, speaking to the assembled police chiefs about his attempts to curb gun violence in Chicago.
Kimble began his tenure as Killeen Police Chief on Sept. 1, 2017. He has been a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police since 2011 and has represented his former agency and is awaiting membership in the Civilian Law enforcement-Military Cooperation Committee (CLEMCC).
