A man made away with an undisclosed amount of cash Saturday morning from a Killeen bank, police said.
The BBVA Compass bank at 1300 E. Central Texas Expressway was robbed by a man described as a white male, approximately 5-foot, 10-inches tall and weighing about 200 to 220 pounds, according to the Killeen Police Department Facebook page. He was wearing a blue denim long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, a camouflage baseball cap and sunglasses. The suspect also possibly had an eye-patch over his right eye.
Officers were told the man entered the bank, approached a teller and demanded money. The teller compiled, and the suspect fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division obtained photos of the suspect and are asking anyone who can identify him. Those who may have information can also contact Crime Stoppers at 526-TIPS (8477), or go online anonymously at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com
Those with information can also text BELLCO along with the tip to 274637. Text HELP to 274637 for help with the tip or text STOP to 274637 to stop the tip. All information is confidential and anonymous, and those with information could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash if a tip leads to the arrest of the suspect.
