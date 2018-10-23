HARKER HEIGHTS — A Harker Heights man was arrested Sunday after grabbing a gun, loading it and placing the barrel against a woman’s head between her eyes because a baby shower party was running late, according to police.
Harker Heights Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of McGinnis Court in reference to an armed subject Sunday evening. The investigation revealed a woman in the house was having a baby shower at the residence and had previously made an agreement with Raymond Allen Strange that the party would be ended by 7 p.m. When Strange returned shortly after 7:30 p.m. and the baby shower party was not over, the woman met him in a separate room from the party and apologized, according to police.
Strange, 43, then stated everyone had to leave, grabbed a handgun, loaded it and pointed it at the woman’s head, police said.
Strange was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony. He is currently booked in the Bell County Jail with a $100,000 bond.
