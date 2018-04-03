A 92-year-old Harker Heights woman was nearly scammed out of thousands last week, Harker Heights police confirmed.
A letter, claiming to be from Publisher's Clearing House, was delivered to her daughter’s home last week with no return address. A check for about $6,000 was inside, as well as a statement congratulating the woman and instructions on how to claim the money.
Kim Brady, the woman’s daughter, called the police department the last week of March, said Harker Heights police Sgt. Stephen Miller. The woman then shredded the check claiming to be for thousands of dollars, Miller said.
“She did the right thing by not accepting the scam and destroying the check,” Miller said. “Scam calls are frequent enough, mostly those being scammed have already figured out that something was wrong, so when we get a telephone call, they have already ended their threat to the scam and are notifying us of its occurrence.”
The Better Business Bureau’s website says to be “immediately suspicious of overpayments.” A check can bounce after banks allow customers to withdraw cash from the deposit, the bureau warns.
“Even if a bank representative tells you that a check has ‘cleared,’ you can’t be sure it won’t be detected as a fake weeks later,” the bureau’s website says. “One thing you can be sure of is that you’ll be on the hook for any funds drawn against the amount.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.