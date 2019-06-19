Police have identified the 28-year-old man who was fatally shot in northeast Killeen on Tuesday evening as Luis Angel Santiago.
Killeen police have not announced any arrests in the case.
Santiago was shot in the 1900 block of Fleetwood Drive, and transported in critical condition to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, where he later succumbed to his gunshot wounds, according to Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble, who was at the scene.
Police said Santiago was in a verbal fight with several people in a vehicle when shots were fired. The people in the car fled, police said.
At 5:36 p.m., the Killeen Police Department received a call of a disturbance in the area of Fleetwood Drive and Greengate Drive, approximately one half-mile from Hay Branch Elementary School.
While police were en route, the dispatcher notified officers of multiple shots fired. When they arrived on scene, they discovered the victim with gunshot wounds.
The shooting took place in a residential neighborhood of single-family homes. The crime scene is less than a minute’s drive from the Chevron gas station and Family Dollar on Westcliff Road.
This is the fourth homicide in Killeen this year, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.