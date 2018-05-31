A woman was airlifted to Scott and White Medical Center Thursday morning after being shot in north Killeen.
Killeen police received a call from Metroplex Hospital at 8:33 a.m. regarding the victim, whose age and name have not been released.
Ofelia Miramontez, KPD spokeswoman, said when officers responded, the victim, who had been shot in the chest, was able to tell them the shooting had taken place in the 800 block of Sisson, near Hillcrest.
Multiple police units responded to the scene, where a four-plex unit was cleared.
Margie Mock, who lives on the opposite corner from the house, saw at least one individual being led from the building in handcuffs.
Mock heard a loud bang earlier. "I thought it was a transformer," she said. Later she saw the police converge on the house.
"It's such a quiet area over there," Mock said.
Miramontez said that it's too early to tell exactly what happened, and that information on any suspects is not yet available.
"The incident is still under investigation," Miramontez said.
She did confirmed that the victim is alert and has non-life threatening injuries.
