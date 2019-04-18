At least four police officers Thursday afternoon responded to what they believe was a domestic dispute between a man and a woman in north Killeen.
KPD officers spoke with several residents in the 2700 block of Lake Road after a woman was seen with wounds to her arms and a man was seen with wounds to his face.
Police say they refused EMS and any police assistance, but added it’s unclear how or where the two were injured.
“They just said they wanted to walk away,” said a KPD officer. “But their story is changing.”
No arrests were made.
