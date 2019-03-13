TEMPLE — Another rock was thrown from an Interstate 35 overpass in Temple — this time during daylight hours Tuesday.
No one was injured, but the rock hit the sunroof of a Volkswagen Golf GTI at about 10:16 a.m., Temple Police Department spokesman Chris Christoff said Tuesday.
The rock was thrown off the Nugent Avenue overpass, which is near Exit 302.
The size of the rock and how many people were in the car were unknown by press time Tuesday.
Temple Police had no suspects and the investigation was pending, Christoff said.
A large rock about a foot long and 5 inches thick killed Keila Ruby Flores, 33, of Hewitt, Saturday night, Flores’ boyfriend, Christopher Rodriguez, told the Telegram Tuesday.
That rock crashed through the windshield of the 2015 Hyundai Sonata and struck Flores while her three children — ages 6, 12 and 14 — sat in the backseat of the car bound home for Hewitt. Flores was left unconscious and later died at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
Flores’ children are trying their best to handle their mother’s sudden death, but “it’s still sinking in,” Rodriguez said.
Flores had worked for four years at a Walmart return center.
Temple Police have no suspects in either investigation, and both investigations are active.
The Hyundai is in the custody of Temple Police as evidence, Rodriguez said.
