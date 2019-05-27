Killeen police are looking for two men who robbed a local convenience store on Sunday evening.
The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the two men seen in a video robbing the store. The video is posted on KPD’s Facebook page.
“On Sunday, May 26, 2019 at about 5:20 PM, two males entered the Gateway Food Mart located at 104 W. Elms Road in Killeen. The males displayed handguns and demanded money from the employee. The males were seen exiting the store and leaving on foot,” according to the Facebook post.
The suspects are both described as being black males, police said. During the robbery, one suspect with a small pony tail was wearing a white Chicago Bulls cap with a black bill. He was also wearing a yellow safety vest, white pants and white shoes.
The second suspect was wearing an all black Cleveland Indians cap and had glasses on. He was wearing a yellow Walmart safety vest, blue jeans and dark colored shoes.
“If you or anyone you know has information about the identity of the individuals, please contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. You are able to submit tips online at bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Also, check out our IOS and Android Apps at P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and your tips could earn you up to $1,000 in cash,” according to police.
