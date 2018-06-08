A Killeen man is facing two charges of assault after police said he choked and beat a woman twice in two days.
Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown arraigned Robert Zarate Tamares, 29, on the charges and imposed a total of $175,000 in bonds.
Tamares was not listed in Bell County Jail records as of Friday afternoon.
On April 8, police responded to a restaurant in reference to an assault. “The victim stated that Tamares had assaulted her by placing both hands around her neck and squeezing until she was unable to breathe,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim said this had happened while she was a passenger in his truck and he was driving, police said.
People called the police while the assault was occurring, according to the affidavit. One person picked up the victim once she was able to escape.
Officers responded to another assault call on April 10, meeting with the same victim at a residence.
The victim said she allowed Tamares inside but when she did not respond to his advances she pushed him away and grabbed a hammer, according to the arrest affidavit.
“She reported that Tamares took the hammer from her, then placed her in a choke hold,” the affidavit states.
Police said Tamares has a conviction in Bexar County for assault causing bodily injury against a family member in 2010.
Also arraigned, in unrelated charges, were:
Jessie James Woods, 58, on a charge of sexual assault of a child under the age of 17. Woods was given a $150,000 bond. Woods was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Friday afternoon.
Serene Lavene Pogia, 21, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pogia was given a $70,000 bond. Pogia was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Friday afternoon.
