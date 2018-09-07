A 31-year-old man was charged Friday with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, accused of threatening a woman’s life and sending her a video of himself with a gun.
Killeen police said Jason Ronald Dixon Jr. threatened to kill a woman Aug. 29 at her former place of business in Killeen before sending her the video, which clearly identified the make, model and serial number of the weapon.
According to the witness, Dixon said he was waiting outside of her work to kill her, but she had previously moved her business to another location, according to the affidavit. Police said Dixon had been previously convicted in Bell County of felony possession of a controlled substance in March 2013 and sentenced to five years in prison.
Dixon was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and assigned a $100,000 bond.
He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday.
In unrelated cases:
Aric Anthony Austin, 21, was charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft after allegedly breaking into a home Aug. 21 in Harker Heights. Austin was arraigned Friday and assigned a $75,000 bond.
James Centron Taylor Mitchell Jr., 17, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle after allegedly taking the keys out of the center console of a car Sept. 4 in the 4600 block of Jim Avenue and driving it to a Bush’s Chicken. Mitchell was arraigned Friday and assigned a bond of $50,0000. He is being held in the Bell County Jail.
Deondre Smith, 17, was charged with credit card or debit card abuse of an elderly individual after allegedly taking a woman’s cards and attempting to withdraw funds from three area ATMs. Smith was arraigned Friday and assigned a bond of $50,000. He is being held in the Bell County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.