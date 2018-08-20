Police say the murder of a man at Obok Restaurant & Club on Saturday was caught on surveillance camera.
Reginald Ferlandus Jackson, 45, was in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon on a $500,000 bond, charged with the first-degree murder of Deandre Patrick Thomas, 41. Jackson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown on Sunday, according to court records.
As part of the investigation, police reviewed the club’s surveillance video, “which clearly showed the suspect and the victim verbally arguing at the front door of the club with several other men standing between them,” according to the arrest affidavit. “The suspect can be seen producing a handgun from his waist area and intentionally pointing the firearm at the victim and firing the weapon.”
The victim was never seen with a weapon, which corresponds with multiple witness statements taken on scene, police said.
Police were called just before 2 a.m. to the 2800 block of South Fort Hood Street in reference to a shooting. “Officers observed a male on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds,” according to the affidavit.
The victim was transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition but Brown later pronounced him dead at 2:46 a.m. An autopsy was ordered to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas, according to the Killeen Police Department in a news release on Saturday.
Witnesses told police the suspect walked away toward Cantabrian Drive, east of South Fort Hood Street, and were able to give a description of the suspect to officers.
About 15 minutes after the initial call, officers searched the area and located a man fitting the description of the suspect, police said.
“Officers searched along the route from the club to where the suspect was detained and located a .45-caliber handgun,” according to the affidavit.
The club on Saturday afternoon issued a statement on its Facebook page: “Obok is more than a club, it’s a community where individuals come together and celebrate life...Obok is a community of friends and extended family. This is why the incident that occurred last night deeply impacts all of us. We all experienced a tragic loss last night and we are deeply saddened to have lost a friend. Our hearts go out to everyone who was impacted by the unfortunate event. We are hoping that those who are mourning will find comfort.”
Also arraigned Monday, in unrelated charges, were:
Ashlee Williams, 22, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, in a drug-free zone. Williams was given a $70,000 bond on the third-degree felony charge and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
Teresa Ann Ortiz, 40, on a charge of theft of firearm. Ortiz was given a $50,000 bond on the state jail felony charge and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
Jerry Mack Lymon Sr., 62, on a charge of possession of cocaine 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams. Lymon was given a $50,000 bond on the second-degree felony charge and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
Christopher Maurice Ellis, 48, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. Ellis was given a $40,000 bond on the state jail felony charge.
