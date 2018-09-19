A Killeen Planning & Zoning commissioner’s vehicle was stopped after he ran a stop sign, and he was arrested after he refused to sign his ticket, threw the electronic ticket device on the ground and resisted arrest, according to Belton police and arrest affidavits released Wednesday.
According to arrest affidavits obtained from the Bell County Clerk’s Office, Benjamin Franklin Purser, 32, was initially pulled over after running a stop sign in the 200 block of Avenue C in Belton around 11 a.m. Sept. 8.
According to Belton Police Department spokesman Paul Romer, when Purser was handed the electronic device he was meant to use to sign his ticket, he refused to sign the ticket and also refused to return the device to the officer.
According to the arrest affidavit, when the officer then asked Purser to step out of his vehicle he began to resist arrest and use force against the officer. While he was resisting arrest, Purser allegedly threw the ticket device to the ground, damaging it.
At this point, Purser was taken into custody, accused of resisting arrest and criminal mischief (due to the damaged ticket writer). When Purser was searched by officers they discovered a plastic bag containing marijuana, according to the report. Police also located a handgun on the backseat of Purser’s vehicle.
The charges — all misdemeanors — of resisting arrest, unlawful carry, criminal mischief and possession of marijuana resulted in a total of $9,000 worth of bonds, which Purser posted Sept. 9.
Purser has no prior record with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, according to Deputy Chief Chuck Cox.
Purser, the commission’s vice chairman, announced Monday his intent to resign from his position with an unexpired term, citing personal health concerns. Purser said he would submit his resignation to the council soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.