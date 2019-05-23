Killeen
Possession or use of a criminal instrument was reported at 10:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Estelle Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Engaging in organized criminal activity was reported at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 8:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of WS Young Drive.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Herndon Drive.
Shoplifting was reported at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Green Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Alexander.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of North Fourth Street.
Burglary of a building was reported at 2:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of North Gray Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at 1:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Silverhill Drive.
Copperas Cove
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An open investigation was reported at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Veterans Avenue.
An accident was reported at 3:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact was reported at 4:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Hackberry Street.
Sale of tobacco to a minor was reported at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Sale of tobacco to a minor was reported at 5:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Duty upon striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Casa Drive.
An arrest was made at 10:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
The police department did not provide a blotter.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 3:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Third Street.
Theft was reported at 9:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Broad Street.
Assault was reported at 11:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Theft was reported at 12:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Gamel Street.
Theft was reported at 1:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Brown Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 1:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Porter Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Skyview Drive.
Assault by threat was reported at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Porter Street.
A suspicious act was reported at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Sixth Street.
Harassment was reported at 3:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Barnes Street.
A disturbance was reported at 3:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Walnut Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss.
Compiled by Hunter King
