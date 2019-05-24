Killeen
Shoplifting was reported at 8:07 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal trespass was reported at 3:13 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Bundrant Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of North 18th Street.
Forgery was reported at 11:11 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of South WS Young Drive.
Fictitious license plates were reported at 10:55 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Park.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:00 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Marsh Drive.
Copperas Cove
Attempted suicide was reported at 12:03 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of North Fourth Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 2:35 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Abandoning or endangering a child with the intent to return was reported at 2:50 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:54 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Truman Avenue.
An arrest was made at 6:57 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 8:34 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 8:39 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 12:28 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Aggravated sexual assault to a child was reported at 2:09 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assisting another agency was reported at 2:36 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Duty on striking a highway fixture was reported at 4:44 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North First Street.
An arrest was made at 10:29 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
The police department did not release reports on Friday.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:34 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:54 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 6:43 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Third Street.
A disturbance was reported at 7:24 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
Harassment was reported at 10:52 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Third Street.
Theft was reported at 3:34 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:51 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Walnut Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:56 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of College Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:46 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Gamel Street.
Compiled by Hunter King
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.