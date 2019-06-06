Killeen
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 1800 block of North Fourth Street.
Forgery was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of 18th Street.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of North Gray Street.
Deadly conduct was reported at 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Barcelona Drive.
Driving with a suspended, revoked, cancelled or denied license was reported at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday at Killeen Municipal Court.
A city warrant was reported at 10:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Harris Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Kern Road.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Haynes Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday in Killeen at an incomplete address.
A felony theft was reported at 12:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Jon Circle.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Bunny Trail and State Highway 201.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Westrim Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of River Oaks Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at 10:37 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Happy Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made for a Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant at 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Parnell Drive.
A runaway return was reported at 1:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Myra Lou Avenue.
An arrest was made on a warrant of abandoning or endangering a child with the intent to at 5:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An animal bite was reported at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Austin Street.
An accident was reported at 9:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
Assault by threat was reported at 10:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Leonhard Street.
An arrest was made on an affidavit of surety to surrender principal possession of marijuana at 11:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Reckless injury to an elderly was reported at 1:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Nauert Street.
An open investigation was reported at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Robertson Avenue.
General information was reported at 8:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Citation Drive.
Duty upon striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 9:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Forgery was reported at 11:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Pontotoc Trace.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Interstate Highway 14.
An arrest was made for three outstanding Harker Heights warrants at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 2:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 12:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 1:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
A prowler was reported at 9:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
Compiled by Hunter King
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.