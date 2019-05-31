Killeen
Resisting arrest was reported at midnight Thursday in the 1200 block of Alta Vista Drive.
Deadly conduct was reported at 1 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 1:02 a.m. Thursday at East Church Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 3:50 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South WS Young Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Second Street.
A city warrant was reported at 12:04 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 12:55 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Duncan Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
A terroristic threat was reported at 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:07 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Priest Drive.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 6:57 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Alpine Street.
A city warrant was reported at 7:53 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Cranford Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Janis Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:33 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
Forgery was reported at 10:59 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North 16th Street.
Failure to stop and render aid was reported at 11:40 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
General information was reported at 8:47 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Sunset Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:10 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
An arrest was made for a warrant of burglary of a vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child, elderly individual or a disabled individual at 10:36 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Leonhard Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:43 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Leonhard Street.
An accident was reported at 2:46 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of North First Street and Highway Nine.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:48 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Sunset Lane.
A fleet accident was reported at 2:52 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Oak Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 3:52 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Attempted suicide was reported at 4:06 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Williams Street.
An arrest was made on a court warrant at 6:28 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Main Street and East Hogan Drive.
Interference with child custody was reported at 9:49 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:54 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
An arrest was made on suspected possession of drug paraphernalia at 11:28 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 11:41 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Chalk Street.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 2:05 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Arlo Road.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Teddy Drive.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:17 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Clore Road.
An arrest was made on suspected possession of dangerous drugs at 11:34 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Mildred Lee Lane.
An arrest was made on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger at 12:07 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Mildred Lee Lane.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 2:25 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 2:34 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:58 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a business was reported at 6:10 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
An abandoned vehicle was reported at 10:13 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Avenue E.
Loud music was reported at 2:22 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
Theft was reported at 3:03 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Rocky Mountain Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:17 p.m. Thursday on Snell Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 6:57 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of East Avenue I.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 8:18 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Vine Street.
A missing person was reported at 8:54 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:04 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of East Avenue G.
Compiled by Hunter King
