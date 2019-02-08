Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Kidnapping was reported at 12:20 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Church Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Elia Street.
Terroristic threat was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Hidden Valley Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:54 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Jacqueline Street and Wood Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Liberty Bell Loop.
Disorderly conduct affray was reported at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Eighth Street.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 5:27 p.m. Thursday at Santa Fe Plaza Drive.
Theft was reported at 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Burglary of habitation with no forced entry was reported at 6:23 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of Charolais Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:29 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Valley Road and West Rancier Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Stone Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:25 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Hoover Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:10 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Green Avenue.
Harker Heights
Kidnapping was reported at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Knight’s Way.
Driving with license invalid with previous conviction was reported at 1:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Knight’s Way.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Mary Jo Drive.
Credit card or debit card abuse of the elderly was reported at 11:42 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Failure to identify as fugitive, intentionally giving false information and evading arrest or detention was reported at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Amy Lane.
Theft was reported at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Briarwood Lane.
Copperas Cove
Disorderly conduct public affray was reported at 1:05 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Joe’s Road.
An accident was reported at 3:49 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Business Highway 190.
Discharge firearm in city was reported at 4:25 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Horseshoe Drive.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, duty on striking fixture or highway landscaping and driving while license invalid or no insurance was made at 5:52 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 8:12 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Constitution Drive and Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Reckless damage was reported at 8:31 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Disorderly conduct public affray and assault by contact was reported at 8:32 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Possession or promotion of child pornography was reported at 9:50 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Sexual assault was reported at 10:24 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:08 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:31 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of South 27th Street.
An arrest for assault by contact family violence was made at 11:35 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Holly Street.
Lampasas
An arrest for driving while license invalid with previous conviction was made at 7:41 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
An arrest on a warrant for sexual assault of a child was made at 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Assault by threat was reported at 12:53 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
ONLINE EXTRA: For more crime news, go to kdhnews.com/news/crime.
