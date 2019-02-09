Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Shoplifting was reported at 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 5 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Crockett Drive.
A theft misdemeanor was reported at 3:34 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 2:40 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of South Fort Hood Street. A criminal warrant arrest was reported at 12:23 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 2:19 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Sexual assault was reported at 4:01 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 7:40 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 8:28 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Ashley Drive.
Sexual assault was reported at 10:09 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 12:29 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of West Business U.S. Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 2:45 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 4:50 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Cove Terrace.
Assault by contact was reported at 5:56 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Avenue F.
An arrest was made at 7:47 p.m. Friday at 105-A Northern Dove Lane.
An accident was reported at 7:15 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An animal bite was reported at 7:20 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Marlee Circle.
An arrest was made at 9:00 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:53 a.m. Friday on Campbell Street.
A disturbance was reported at 10:01 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:05 a.m. Friday on South U.S. Highway 183.
A disturbance was reported at 3:19 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East 4th Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 4:52 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of College Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:15 p.m. Friday on South U.S. Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 5:43 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Spring.
A disturbance was reported at 8:25 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East 4th Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:07 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West Farm-to-Market 580.
