Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Asa Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Adams Avenue.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 4:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance penalty group one was reported at 6:55 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Jerry Road and South WS Young Drive.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 10:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of 22nd Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:49 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Skyline Avenue.
Deadly conduct discharge firearm toward habitation, building or person was reported at 11:56 a.m. Tuesday on North Garrison Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Thoroughbred Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 4700 block of Turtle Rock Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 38th Street.
Harker Heights
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Valley Road.
Forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
An arrest on a warrant for assault with bodily injury family violence was made at 6:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest on a warrant for an accident involving damage to a vehicle was made at 7:43 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 7:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Seventh Street.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest on a warrant for theft was made at 5:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Main Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Michelle Avenue.
Assault by threat, family violence, was reported at 7:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Halstead Avenue.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 1:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in WM Brook Park.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Avenue E.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Credit card abuse was reported at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Avenue A.
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Eighth Street.
An assault was reported at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday on South U.S. Highway 183.
An accident was reported at 1:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Avenue H.
Assault was reported at 1:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
An arrest for evading arrest or detention and resisting arrest was made at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 6:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Theft reported at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Third Street.
Compiled by
Emily Hilley-Sierzchula
