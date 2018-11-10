Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 4:50 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest was made to assist another agency at 5:14 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest was made to assist another agency at 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 4100 block of Sand Dollar Drive.
A vehicle stolen from another jurisdiction was recovered at 10:10 a.m. Friday in the 5600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at noon Friday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A felony theft was reported at 2:03 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest was made to assist another agency at 2:24 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Priest Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 5:02 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Stan Schlueter Loop.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Victoria Circle.
A burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 8:10 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of Warfield Drive.
An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 9:50 p.m. Friday in the 4100 block of Rancier Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Zephyr Drive.
An assault with bodily injury using hands, fists or feet was reported at 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Alamocitos Creek Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:24 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Cavalry Lane.
HARKER HEIGHTS
No reports are released during the weekend.
COPPERAS COVE
An assault causing bodily injury-family violence was reported at 12:21 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:43 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 6:40 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:44 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 10:58 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North First Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 12:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Jacob Street and Settlement Road.
Credit card abuse was reported at 12:56 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North 1st Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 1:32 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
A sexual assault of a child was reported at 6:21 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
LAMPASAS
A theft was reported at 9:03 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Chestnut Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:19 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
A theft was reported at 12:14 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:33 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Avenue F.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:13 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Compiled by
Katelyn Robertson
