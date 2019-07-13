Killeen
Aggravated assault was reported at 12:10 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Continental Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 10 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of 18th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 4:15 p.m. Friday at Little Avenue S.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 5:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 12th Street and Hall Avenue.
Fictitious license plates were reported at 6:10 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of North Eighth Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 8:08 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of WS Young.
Aggravated assault was reported at 11:20 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 2:57 a.m. Friday on suspicion of assault on a public servant, resisting arrest, search or transport, criminal mischief and driving while intoxicated in the 1700 block of North First Street.
Fraud was reported at 10:03 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Samuel Street.
Fraud was reported at 10:36 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Big Divide Road.
Found property was reported at 10:48 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraud was reported at 11:15 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Mattie Drive.
Fraud was reported at 12:17 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Vernice Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:16 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Jacob Street.
Found property was reported at 3:25 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Main Street.
An accident was reported at 3:32 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
An open investigation was reported at 4:42 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:42 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South FM 116.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 5:34 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:31 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Margaret Lee Street.
An open investigation was reported at 8:53 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Disorderly conduct was reported at 10:53 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Ridge Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:11 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:16 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 4:46 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Walnut Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:18 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East First Street.
Theft was reported at 6:53 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Cloud Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:16 p.m. Friday on North Highway 281.
Public intoxication was reported at 9:44 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:03 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
