Killeen
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 1 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Anderson Avenue.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 8:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Operating an unregistered vehicle was reported at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of South College Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:49 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Oak Hill Drive and Trimmier Road.
Shoplifting was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Shoplifting was reported at 10:58 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 1:15 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
A misdemeanor theft was reported at 1:45 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Hereford Lane.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:29 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Estelle Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:13 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Whitlow Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 8:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of College Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:29 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:14 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:52 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Ridge Street.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 10:28 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made for suspicion of theft at 11:25 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:08 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Sublett Avenue.
Found property was reported at 1:03 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
Attempted suicide was reported at 3:27 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Morris Drive.
Indecency with a child was reported at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:25 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Courtney Lane.
Assault by contact was reported at 7:27 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Dennis Street.
An arrest was made on suspected assault with bodily injury at 10:49 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Dennis Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:32 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Marilyn Drive.
Harker Heights
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:26 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Britney Way.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:44 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Henrietta Avenue.
Theft was reported at 3:57 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Castle Ridge.
Driving with an invalid license was reported at 5:13 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Indian Trail.
Theft class C was reported at 5:22 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Warrant service was reported at 6:58 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest was made for six outstanding warrants at 7:11 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Credit card abuse was reported at 2:40 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Alberta Lane.
Lampasas
A prowler was reported at 1:23 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 1:42 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Walnut Street.
An arrest was made for suspected public intoxication at 7:09 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Harassment was reported at 1:33 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Third Street.
An arrest was made for suspected possession of a controlled substance at 3:54 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West North Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 6:08 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of College Street.
Theft was reported at 6:20 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
An arrest was made at 10:33 p.m. Thursday for multiple Lampasas court warrants in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
Compiled by Hunter King
