Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Sunday in the 2500 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:27 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:45 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:50 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Skyline Avenue.
Theft shoplifting was reported at noon Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of North College Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:51 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Avenue C and North Gray Street.
Harker Heights
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, less than five items, was reported at 3:01 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Central Texas Expressway.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:10 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 2:55 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest on a warrant was made at 2:27 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury was made at 2:32 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Edwards Drive.
An arrest on warrants for failure to appear, display expired license plate and failure to maintain financial responsibility was made at 3:27 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Theft was reported at 2:06 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest on warrants for failure to appear and expired operator’s license was made at 8:02 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An aggravated robbery was reported at 11:55 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Indian Trail.
Copperas Cove
A welfare concern was reported at 12:22 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:25 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Farm-to-Market 116 and Hughes Avenue.
An arrest for failure to identify as fugitive from justice, driving while intoxicated and a warrant for credit or debit card abuse was made at 1:48 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Farm-to-Market 116 and Hughes Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 10:36 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Brown Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 1:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest on a warrant for violation of a protective order was reported at 1:53 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence, was made at 8:09 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Valley Drive.
Interference with child custody was reported at 8:36 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Travis Circle.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:06 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:19 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Harassment was reported at 11:58 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:02 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East First Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:09 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:34 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Willis Street.
