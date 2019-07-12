Killeen
Fictitious license plates were reported at midnight Thursday at the intersection of Gray Street and Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:35 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Leader Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:58 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and West Jasper Drive.
A city warrant was reported at 2:12 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Edgefield Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Sixth Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Displaying a license plate assigned to another vehicle was reported at 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Parmer Avenue.
Failure to signal turn was reported at 3:05 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 18th Street and East Dean Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 3:19 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 5:42 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Root Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of WS Young.
Public intoxication was reported at 11:16 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Gray Street.
Copperas Cove
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:40 a.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Doss Street.
Theft was reported at 7:50 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of Lucas Street.
An arrest was made at 10:41 a.m. Thursday in assistance with Coryell County Sheriff’s Office in the 100 block of West Avenue F.
An accident was reported at 11:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
Theft was reported at 12:25 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Hobby Road.
Theft was reported at 1:31 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Two cases of sexual assault of a child were reported at 1:41 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Cove police assisted the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office at 1:52 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 5:17 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of theft of a firearm at the intersection of Constitution Drive and Charles Tillman Way.
Suicide was reported at 5:35 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North 19th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Mueller Street.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 7:04 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:41 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Brown Drive.
An arrest was made at 11:03 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana in the 1300 block of Brown Drive.
Harker Heights
Assault was reported at 11:26 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Lookout Ridge Boulevard.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 6:35 a.m. Thursday for a Lampasas Police Department warrant in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
An arrest was made at 2:33 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction and possession of marijuana in the 600 block of East Fourth Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 3:29 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of North Key Avenue.
An arrest was made at 5:37 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:58 p.m. Thursday on Wolfe Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 10:11 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
An arrest was made at 10:59 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
