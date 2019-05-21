Area police agencies report:
Killeen
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11 p.m. Monday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Lane.
Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 9:05 p.m. Monday.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North WS Young Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:28 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of 60th Street.
Criminal warrant arrest was reported at 1:35 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Forgery was reported at 12:45 p.m. Monday at Black Meg’s restaurant.
Burglary of habitation was reported at noon Monday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:56 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of 10th Street.
Criminal warrant arrest was reported at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 7:25 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Adela Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1:16 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Church Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Monday at Villa Del Rey Apartments.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Monday in the 200 block of Young Avenue.
Copperas Cove
An open investigation was reported at 12:43 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Travis Circle.
A building burglary was reported at 2:14 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A runaway was reported at 9:13 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Third Street.
Found property was reported at 9:57 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest was made at 10:05 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:06 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Fifth Street.
Theft of service was reported at 10:53 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of North First Street.
An arrest was made at 11:19 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Walt Morgan Circle.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:33 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Avenue D.
Theft was reported at 3:03 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraud was reported at 3:46 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Bronc Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:24 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Sorrell Drive.
Theft was reported at 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Shasta Road.
An arrest was made at 5:16 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South 21st Street.
Interference with child custody was reported at 5:22 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of North 2nd Street.
Sale of tobacco to a minor was reported at 5:42 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Impersonating a public servant was reported at 5:47 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Halter Drive.
Sale of tobacco to a minor was reported at 5:57 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Failure to register a sex offender was reported at 6:07 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Sale of tobacco to a minor was reported at 6:26 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Sale of tobacco to a minor was reported at 7:26 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Town Square.
Sale of tobacco to a minor was reported at 7:39 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South FM 116.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 10:58 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Walt Morgan Circle.
Harker Heights
A runaway was reported between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:08 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft class C was reported at 1:05 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:45 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Harley Drive.
Lampasas
Assault was reported at 8:35 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 11:23 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:06 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Sixth Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:57 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of West First Street.
Shots were fired at 6:03 p.m. Monday on Caprice Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:06 p.m. Monday on East FM 580.
Harassment was reported at 8:59 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of South Highway 281.
