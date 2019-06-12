Killeen
Theft of a motorcycle was reported Tuesday at 11:48 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported Tuesday at 10:58 p.m. near the intersection of Goode Drive and Terrace Drive.
Assault by contact was reported Tuesday at 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Elkins Avenue.
An unlawful carrying of weapons was reported Tuesday at 9 p.m. in the 600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Fictitious license plates were reported Tuesday at 4:23 p.m. near the intersection of Duncan Avenue and Stewart Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported Tuesday at 2:31 p.m. in the 3100 block of Ricks Road.
Striking an unattended vehicle was reported Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the 2100 block of South WS. Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported Tuesday at 12:50 p.m. near the intersection of North Park Street and West Avenue A.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of North Park Street and West Avenue A.
Interference with railroad property was reported Tuesday at 11:40 a.m. in the 500 block of West Avenue E.
Driving while intoxicated was reported Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of Wood Avenue.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported Tuesday at 6 a.m. in the 1600 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Class C criminal mischief was reported Tuesday at midnight in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Possession of a controlled substance was reported Tuesday at 1:39 a.m. in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported Tuesday at 1:34 a.m. in the 2000 block of Mike Drive.
A criminal arrest warrant was reported Tuesday at 7:44 a.m. in the 2600 block of Big Divide Road.
A theft was reported Tuesday at 9:57 a.m. in the 800 block of Stockdale Street.
Theft of a firearm was reported Tuesday at 11:27 a.m. in the 1000 block of Highway Avenue.
Assault with bodily injury was reported Tuesday at 1:06 p.m. in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
An accident was reported Tuesday at 1:32 p.m. in the 400 block of North 4th Street.
Credit card abuse was reported Tuesday at 1:49 p.m. in the 2400 block of Calvary Court.
An arrest was made Tuesday at 2:05 p.m. in the 700 block of North 23rd Street.
An unlawful disclosure of intimate visual recording was reported Tuesday at 6:08 p.m. in the 3000 block of Deer Flat Drive.
A theft was reported Tuesday at 6:13 p.m. in the 400 block of Allen Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported Tuesday at 6:39 p.m. in the 200 block of Oak Street.
Continuous violence against the family was reported Tuesday at 7:56 p.m. in the 200 block of Oak Street.
Driving with an invalid license was reported Tuesday at 9:06 p.m. in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported Tuesday at 11:57 p.m. in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported Tuesday at 1:30 a.m. in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Theft of a firearm was reported Tuesday at 7:28 a.m. in the 400 block of Brittney Way.
Assisting another agency was reported Tuesday at 8:18 a.m. in the 1900 block of Forest Hills Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported Tuesday at 10:05 p.m. in the 100 block of West Kathey Road.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported Tuesday at 10:34 p.m. in the 400 block of Clore Road.
Lampasas
Fraud was reported Tuesday at 1:48 p.m. in the 600 block of East 3rd Street.
A disturbance was reported Tuesday at 5:01 p.m. in the 700 block of South Western Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported Tuesday at 8:21 p.m. in the 200 block of South Walnut Street.
Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday at 10:36 p.m. in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Beau Kemp
