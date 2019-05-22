Killeen
A criminal warrant for arrest was reported at 11:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Silverhill Drive.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of Silverhill Drive.
A city warrant was reported at 11:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South WS Young Drive.
Forgery was reported at 10:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark.
Aggravated assault was reported at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Second Street.
A recovered stolen vehicle was reported at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Killeen Community Service and Corrections Department.
A criminal warrant was reported at 8:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
A criminal warrant for arrest was reported at 5:34 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North College Street and West Dean Avenue.
Copperas Cove
An open investigation was reported at 12:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Craig Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A runaway return was reported at 4:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Third Street.
Two arrests were made at 4:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 8:06 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South First Street and West Avenue D.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
Fraud was reported at 9:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of January Street.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 10:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
A fleet accident was reported at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Bradford Drive.
Safe keeping was reported at 11:28 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Pecan Cove Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 12:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Allen Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Lindsey Drive.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Plains Street.
An accident involving damage to the vehicle was reported at 6:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Avenue B.
Theft was reported at 7:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Saddle Drive.
An accident was reported at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Georgetown Road.
A welfare concern was reported at 7:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Leonhard Street.
Harker Heights
A terroristic threat was reported at 3:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Indian Trail.
Assault with bodily injury intent was reported between 4:44 p.m. and 5:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Robin Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
Public intoxication was reported between 8:28 p.m. and 8:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Justin Drive.
Lampasas
A disturbance was reported at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E E Ohnmeiss.
A prowler was reported at 3:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Summer Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 10:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
A suspicious person was reported Tuesday in the 2300 block of South Highway 183.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 4:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Old Georgetown Road.
A disturbance was reported at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of West 4th Street.
Compiled by Hunter King
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.