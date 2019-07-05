Killeen
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 1:38 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 2:12 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A Killeen city ordinance was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Massey Street.
Deadly conduct was reported at 3:20 a.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
Public intoxication was reported at 11:08 a.m. Thursday at East Dean Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 4:09 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Quinn Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Branch Drive.
A city warrant was reported at 7:27 p.m. Thursday on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Mona Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 8:07 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Gilmer Street and West Avenue D.
Duty on striking a highway fixture was reported at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Willow Springs Road.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 9:22 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Wales Drive.
A city warrant was reported at 9:38 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Missouri Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:53 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
Fleeing a police officer was reported at 9:55 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of WS Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of McCarthy Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:16 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
An arrest was made at 4:03 a.m. Thursday on suspicion of possession of marijuana in the 1600 block of Donna Avenue.
72-hour parking was reported at 7:15 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of North First Street and U.S. Highway 9.
Theft was reported at 11:01 a.m Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 12:21 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Judy Lane.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:31 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
A Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant arrest was made at 1:44 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of North First Street.
Duty upon striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 3:53 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Town Square.
General information was reported at 4:47 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Janelle Drive.
Reckless driving was reported at 5:16 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Creek Street.
An accident was reported at 8:37 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of RGIII and East Business Highway 190.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:06 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
Harker Heights
The police department did not release a report.
Lampasas
A Lampasas Municipal Court warrant arrest was made at 1:10 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 6:09 a.m. Thursday on Snell Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:24 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Third Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 11:29 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 1:41 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Liveoak Street.
An arrest was made at 2:04 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of possession of multiple controlled substances and possession of marijuana in the 1400 block of North Key Avenue.
A Lampasas Municipal Court warrant arrest was made at 3:55 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Fireworks were reported at 7:21 p.m. Thursday in the area of East Second Street and South Chestnut Street.
Assault by threat was reported at 7:29 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Fireworks were reported at 7:47 p.m. Thursday in the area of East First Street and South Western Street.
Fireworks were reported at 7:48 p.m. Thursday in the area of South Chestnut Street and East Third Street.
An accident was reported at 7:51 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Fireworks were reported at 9:32 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Avenue A.
Fireworks were reported at 9:40 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Liveoak Street.
Fireworks were reported at 9:42 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Crider Lane.
Fireworks were reported at 10:25 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Fireworks were reported at 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:08 p.m. Thursday in WM Brook Park.
