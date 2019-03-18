Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Wood Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of Smoky Quartz Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Theft was reported at 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
Recovered vehicle stolen from other jurisdiction was reported at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
Theft of service was reported at 7:25 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Second Street.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 8:44 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Duncan Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 9:31 p.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Greyhound Drive.
Harker Heights
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:53 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft of property, failure to identify as fugitive and intentionally giving false information was reported at 7:33 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Central Texas Expressway.
No driver’s license, display expired license plate, failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to appear was reported at 10:09 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Loop 121.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 11:21 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Knight’s Way.
Failure to identify as a fugitive and intentionally giving false information was reported at 2:25 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Ball Road.
Theft of property was reported at 5:09 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Theft and public intoxication was reported at 9:03 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
An arrest for public intoxication was made at 2:50 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:59 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Shasta Road.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one under 1 gram, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia was made at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Shasta Road.
Theft was reported at 1:08 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 6:31 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
Assault by contact, family violence, and assault by threat, family violence, was reported at 6:46 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence, was made at 6:59 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence, choking, and criminal mischief was reported at 7:03 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
An arrest for criminal trespass was made at 9:55 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence, and unlawful restraint, was reported at 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
An accident was reported at 3:26 p.m. Sunday at in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was made at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:08 p.m. Sunday on North Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A disturbance was reported at 8:35 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
