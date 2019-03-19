Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Assault by strangulation was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Matt Court.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Nolan Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Westway Circle.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Kenyon Street.
Recovered vehicle stolen from other jurisdiction was reported at 11:20 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Clear Creek Road and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Discharge of firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 1 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1:40 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Bermuda Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:03 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 4:30 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North WS Young Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Fox Creek Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Collins Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 4400 block of Secretariat Drive.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 2:10 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 5:20 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 6:27 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Florence Road.
Assault by contact was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Harker Heights
Theft and criminal mischief was reported at 12:57 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Valentino Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:40 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Knight’s Way.
Theft was reported at 4:55 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Terroristic threat was reported at 8:39 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Knight’s Way.
Copperas Cove
A welfare concern was reported at 1:08 a.m. Monday at the intersection of North First Street and State Highway 9.
Assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 2:32 a.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Plains Street.
Credit card abuse was reported at 9:37 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South Fifth Street.
Theft was reported at 9:45 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 10:48 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 10:55 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Seventh Street.
Credit card abuse was reported at 11:32 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Spur Drive.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported at 11:47 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Carothers Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:11 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Mary Street.
An arrest on a warrant for burglary of a building and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was made at 1:46 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Mary Street.
An arrest on a warrant for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was made at 1:59 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Mary Street.
Disorderly conduct public affray was reported at 2:23 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Theft was reported at 3:31 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Town Square.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 4:02 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Little Street.
An accident was reported at 5:10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:26 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of North First Street.
An arrest on warrants for operating motor vehicle without license plates or registration insignia, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and expired operator’s license was made at 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 12:59 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Western Street.
An arrest on a warrant for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was made at 5:05 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
A disturbance was reported at 9:34 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:31 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Avenue A.
Theft was reported at 3:40 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Avenue A.
An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was made at 4:58 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West First Street.
An arrest on a warrant for failure to appear driving while intoxicated was made at 8:49 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Western Street.
