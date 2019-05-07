Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
A narcotics investigation was reported at 12:23 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South WS Young Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 5 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Cedarhill Drive.
Forgery was reported at 11:06 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:10 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Theft was reported at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Carly Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Doraine Court.
An aggravated assault with a knife or cutting instrument was reported at 9 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of North Fourth Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:07 p.m. Monday on East Rancier Avenue.
Harker Heights
An arrest for burglary of a habitation was made at 4:01 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Lancelot Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:20 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Drawbridge Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Drawbridge Drive.
Theft was reported at 5:17 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Maplewood Drive.
Copperas Cove
A sexual assault was reported at 8:07 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:46 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Third Street.
Theft was reported at 10:42 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Hindering secured creditor was reported at 11:21 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Debit card abuse and theft of driver’s license was reported at 11:44 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Constitution Drive.
Attempted burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:38 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Constitution Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 1:16 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Jason Drive.
An arrest on a probation violation on charge of tamper or fabricate physical evidence was made at 4:27 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Avenue F.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 4:43 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
An accident was reported at 5:15 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Shasta Road.
An accident was reported at 8:24 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Main Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:36 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Wrong, fictitious, altered or obscured license plate was reported at 11:49 p.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. 190 and Farm-to-Market 2657.
Lampasas
An accident was reported at 12:24 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
An assault was reported at 12:28 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Protective order violation was reported at 12:50 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Northington Street.
Harassment was reported at 12:33 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Harassment was reported at 1:23 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Second Street.
An assault was reported at 1:48 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 3:29 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Second Street.
An accident was reported at 4 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 4 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 4:19 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 4:36 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Avenue E.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 4:42 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Briggs Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:32 p.m. Monday on South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:25 p.m. Monday in WM Brook Park.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:48 p.m. Monday in WM Brook Park.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 11:08 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 11:51 p.m. Monday on Sue Ann Drive.
