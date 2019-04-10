Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Felony theft was reported at 11:59 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Viewcrest Drive.
Deadly conduct discharge of firearm toward habitation, building or person was reported at 12:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Dickens Drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 12:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Wheeler Avenue.
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 1:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Clear Creek Road.
Assault by contact was reported at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North 22nd Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of Auburn Drive.
An aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of Bayer Hollow Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 10:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Lydia Drive.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of Mattie Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of John Porter Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Avenue.
Failure to identify as a fugitive was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Harrison Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, unreasonable noise in a public place, was reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Sissom Road.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Florence Road.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Old Farm-to-Market 440.
Assault by contact was reported at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Winchester Drive.
Harker Heights
No information was available.
Copperas Cove
An arrest for possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces was made at 6:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harassment was reported at 8:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Laurie Lane.
Theft was reported at 10:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Gibson Street.
An accident was reported at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Constitution Drive.
Theft was reported at 12:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Theft was reported at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South 23rd Street and Highway Avenue.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Virginia Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Robertstown Road.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 4:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
Theft was reported at 6:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Rob Lane.
Lampasas
An accident was reported at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Fourth Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, more than 1 gram but under 4 grams, was made at 9:26 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Liveoak Street.
An arrest on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, under 1 gram, was made at 9:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Liveoak Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Fourth Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Willis Street.
An accident was reported at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
Theft was reported at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Shots fired was reported at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Snell Drive and Old Georgetown Road.
Assault by threat was reported at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
