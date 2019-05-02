Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Debit or credit card abuse was reported at noon Tuesday in the 400 block of Sladecek Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Leadership Place.
Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, was reported at 7:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Basalt Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Eastwood Drive.
Assault on a public servant was reported at 1:21 a.m. Wednesday on East Rancier Avenue.
An aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3:21 a.m. Wednesday on East Avenue G.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Elms Road and Trimmier Road.
Theft and possession of stolen firearm was reported at 12:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Carrie Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 1:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Root Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group three, was reported at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North College Street and West Green Avenue.
Failure to identify was reported at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Rose Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 6700 block of Alvin Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Jefferis Avenue.
Alvin Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of July Drive.
Stalking was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of Bridgewood Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Watercrest Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:18 p.m. Wednesday on Blake Street.
Harker Heights
Theft of property was reported at 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Lookout Ridge Boulevard.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Cedar Oaks Lane.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence, was made at 5:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Juanita Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Chaucer Lane.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was made at 2:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Amy Lane.
Copperas Cove
An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was made at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Allen Street and Robert Avenue.
An arrest on a warrant for theft was made at 6:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Disorderly conduct, public affray, was reported at 10:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Boland Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams, tampering or fabricating evidence and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was made at 1:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Boland Street.
An arrest on a warrant for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was made at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Robertson Avenue.
Sexual assault of a child was reported at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Animal at large and animal bite was reported at 5:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Jason Drive.
Theft was reported at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Drive.
Assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 7:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Margaret Lee Street.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence, and assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Northern Dove Lane.
Lampasas
An accident was reported at 1:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated and open container was made at 2:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 10:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Fraud was reported at 11:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Fifth Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Northington Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 12:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
Shots fired was reported at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 3:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
An arrest on a warrant for failure to appear, child support, was made at 9:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
