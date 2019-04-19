Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Theft was reported at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Duncan Avenue.
Discharge of firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 5:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Northside Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Trimmier Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at 4:45 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Sissom Road.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Houston Street.
Burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at 7 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of McArthur Drive.
Arson was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Longhorn Circle.
Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 10:58 a.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
An aggravated assault with knife or cutting instrument was reported at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Stallion Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at noon Thursday in the 3700 block of Gowen Court.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Copper Creek Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the 4400 block of Deek Drive.
An aggravated assault with knife or cutting instrument was reported at 3:50 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Lake Road.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 4:17 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South 42nd Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:05 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Marlboro Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9 p.m. Thursday in the 5200 block of Morning Glen Lane.
An aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at 9 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Continental Drive.
Assault by strangulation was reported at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Barcelona Drive.
Harker Heights
No information was available.
Copperas Cove
An arrest on a warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child was made at 6:14 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 9:16 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Business Highway 190.
Unlawful restraint was reported at 9:28 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
Theft of service was reported at 10:21 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Sunflower Trail.
An accident was reported at 10:55 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Courtney Lane and West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 4:23 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
Theft of property was reported at 4:29 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South First Street.
Assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 6:14 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Dennis Street.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 6:50 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Live Oak Drive.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was made at 9:52 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Avenue D.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:32 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East First Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:02 a.m. Thursday on South U.S. Highway 183.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 3:02 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Eighth Street.
Theft was reported at 3:11 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of South Key Avenue.
An assault was reported at 7:48 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of North Hackberry Street.
An assault was reported at 10:55 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
