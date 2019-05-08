Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Monday in the 300 block of North Eighth Street.
Theft was reported at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Tanner Circle.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Eighth Street.
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 7:20 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Green Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue D.
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue D.
Disorderly conduct, affray, was reported at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Larissa Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of Watercrest Road.
Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, was reported at noon Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal trespass was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of South Second Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Bishop Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Elms Road.
Theft was reported at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Alpine Street.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 9:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Avenue D.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, was reported at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harker Heights
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Hickory View Drive.
Theft was reported at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
A citation for theft was issued at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Copperas Cove
Theft was reported at 6:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest on a warrant for expired operator’s license was made at 8:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road.
An accident was reported at 8:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Big Divide Road.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Mary Street.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 11:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Mary Street.
Theft was reported at 11:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Wayne Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence, and assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Second Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
An arrest on a warrant for failure to appear on charge of driving while intoxicated was made at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North First Street.
An accident was reported at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Theft was reported at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Reckless damage was reported at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest for criminal trespass was made at 9:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue.
Lampasas
An arrest for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle was made at 7:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Second Street.
Theft was reported at 10:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Chestnut Street.
Theft was reported at 6:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 9:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Broad Street.
