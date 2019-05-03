Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Estelle Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 6100 block of Malachi Lane.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Patriotic Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of Charlotte Lane.
Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported at 12:59 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Vernice Loop.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Edgefield Street.
Theft was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Augustine Drive.
Terroristic threat was reported at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 4700 block of Clear Creek Road.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 11:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:40 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Cloud Street.
Theft by fraud was reported at 1:54 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Nicholas Circle.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Terroristic threat was reported at 3:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Topaz Road.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:10 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Crockett Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:31 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Scottsdale Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, was reported at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Red Fern Drive.
An arrest for unlicensed carrying of weapon on premises with alcohol was made at 3:09 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
Theft was reported at 12:29 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was made at 1:25 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of West Highway 190.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, was made at 2:13 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, dangerous drug, was made at 2:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 7:13 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Veterans Avenue and Babb Street.
An arrest on a warrant for speeding was made at 7:48 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Vernice Drive.
Theft was reported at 8:24 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Phyllis Drive.
Theft was reported at 8:49 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Phyllis Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:14 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Pecan Avenue.
An accident was reported at 12:42 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
An accident was reported at 2:53 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Liberty Bell Lane.
Burglary of a building was reported at 3:21 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Post Office Road.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and debit card abuse was reported at 7:38 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Traci Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 7:44 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 9:22 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
An accident was reported at 9:49 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Constitution Drive.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 3:07 a.m. Thursday on Snell Drive.
Harassment was reported at 7:42 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Theft was reported at 7:44 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 9:03 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 9:18 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:42 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
An arrest for driving while license invalid, possession of a controlled substance penalty group two under 1 gram, and possession of drug paraphernalia was made at 10:48 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Howe Street.
A disturbance was reported at 11:05 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
An accident was reported at 11:51 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Central Texas Expressway.
An assault was reported at 2:09 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:13 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 5:32 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of West Farm-to-Market FM 580.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 8:48 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Mills Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:03 p.m. Thursday on North U.S. Highway 281.
A disturbance was reported at 10:05 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 10:10 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Mills Street.
