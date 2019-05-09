Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of Breckenridge Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Dugger Circle.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Edgewood Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of North Gray Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:29 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Terrace Drive and Trimmier Road.
An aggravated assault was reported at 3:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North Gilmer Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of 22nd Street.
Theft was reported at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Transit Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault by threat was reported at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Mamye Jane Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 8:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Granex Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Gilmer Street.
Harker Heights
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Mustang Trail.
An arrest on a warrant for failure to appear on theft charge was made at 8:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest on a warrant for failure to appear on speeding charge was made at 8:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Copperas Cove
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Joe Morse Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Virginia Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 5:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Violation of protective order was reported at 8:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
Theft was reported at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Mary Street.
Theft was reported at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
An accident was reported at 11:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 12:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Fifth Street.
Theft was reported at 12:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Jake Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Erby Avenue.
Theft was reported at 2:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Credit card abuse was reported at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 90 block of Cove Terrace.
An accident was reported at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Deorsam Drive.
An aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported at 3:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Dianne Drive.
An attempted robbery was reported at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 5:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Dryden Drive.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 6:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Second Street.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was made at 6:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Judy Lane.
Interference with emergency call was reported at 10:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
An arrest on a parole violation for possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, was made at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Mary Street.
Lampasas
A reckless driver was reported at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Chestnut Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 4:43 p.m. Wednesday on Sue Ann Drive.
An arrest on a warrant for failure to appear on criminal trespass charge was made at 9:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Sixth Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Key Avenue.
A noise disturbance was reported at 11:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Second Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.