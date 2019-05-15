Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:17 a.m. Monday at 2nd and American Legion.
A possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:06 a.m. Monday at the corner of Houston Street and Hallmark Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at 7:19 a.m. Monday at the 800 block of Gray Street.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:34 a.m. Monday at the 800n block of North Gray Street
A burglary of a habitat forced entry was reported at 7 p.m. at the 1100 block of White Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8 p.m. Monday at the 1300 block of Culp Avenue.
A discharge of a firearm was reported at 9:30 p.m. Monday at the 400 block of North 16th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported 10 p.m. Monday on the 1700 block of Mulford.
A possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 10:15 p.m. Monday on the corner of Lowes Boulevard and Trimmer Road.
A burglary of a habitat forced entry was reported at 11 p.m. Monday on the 1300 block of Duncan Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 11 p.m. Monday on the 500 block Green Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Crime reports from the Harker Heights Police Department were not available Tuesday.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest was made at 3:21 a.m. Monday on the 300 block of Carpenter Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:03 a.m. Monday at the 2600 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 12:55 p.m. Monday at the 300 block Erby Avenue.
A theft was reported at 12:51 p.m. Monday at the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
An accident was reported at 1:53 p.m. Monday at the 2500 block East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 3:30 p.m. Monday on the 400 block of West Washington Avenue.
An attempted burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:56 p.m. Monday on the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:27 a.m. Monday in Hancock Park.
A disturbance was reported at 2:21 a.m Monday in the 500 block of South Broad Street
A runaway was reported at 9:07 a.m Monday in the 400 block of W. 5 th Street.
A harassment was reported Monday at 1:46 p.m. Monday on Castleberry Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:41 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Broad Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:45 p.m Monday in the 2700 block of S. US Highway 281.
A theft was reported at 8:09 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of S. Chestnut Street.
A theft was reported at 8:58 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of N. Walnut Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:31 p.m. Monday on South US Highway 183.
A suspicious activity was reported at 11:28 p.m. in the 1900 block of South US Highway 281.
