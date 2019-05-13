Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:54 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Twin Creek.
Failure to stop and give information while attending to a vehicle was reported at 1:34 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Hallmark and Trimmer Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Sherman Drive
A city warrant was issued at 5:06 a.m. Sunday on Illinois Avenue.
Interference with child custody was reported Sunday at 11 a.m. in the 500 block of W.S Young Drive.
Deadly conduct with a discharge firearm toward a habitat, building or person was reported Sunday at 11:17 a.m. in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
An assault by attack was reported Sunday at 9:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of Palmer Avenue.
An aggravated assault was reported Sunday at 10:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Rose Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Crime reports from the Harker Heights Police Department were not available Monday.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest was made at 1:01 a.m. in the 1200 block of Joe’s Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:43 a.m. in the 500 block of First Street.
An arrest was made at 2:50 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of First Street.
An arrest was made at 11:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Georgetown Road.
An arrest was made at 12:43 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
An accident was reported at 12:42 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of RGIII and Liberty Bell Lane.
A theft was reported at 12:24 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 1:03 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 1:56 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and South Farm-to-Market 116.
A sexual assault to a child was reported at 5:56 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 6:40 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Drive.
An animal bite was reported at 8:26 p.m. Sunday at the 1200 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
LAMPASAS
A prowler was reported at 2:14 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Park Street.
A burglary of building was reported at 8:57 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Broad Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:34 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
A reckless driver reported at 3:55 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
A reckless driver reported at 9:09 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
