Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Possession of a controlled substance, group one, was reported at 11:05 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Fort Hood Street.
A city warrant for the Killeen Police Department was executed at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East Hallmark Avenue and Florence Road.
An arrest warrant for another agency was executed at 1:14 p.m. Friday at Edgefield Street and Lawndale Street.
Possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana was reported at 2:29 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Sutton Drive.
Aggravated assault with a knife or other cutting instrument was reported at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Donnie Avenue.
Assault with bodily injury, hands, fists, feet, etc., was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Bryce Avenue.
Discharge of a firearm was reported 10:40 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Hoover Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance was reported at 7:11 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 8:03 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
An unattended death was reported at 8:27 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Michelle Drive.
A theft of under $100 was reported at 8:59 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
A theft of under $100 was reported at 10:34 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 10:52 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of W. Avenue B.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:43 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Indian Camp Trail.
Possession of under 2 ounces of marijuana was reported at 11:57 a.m. in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
A minor in possession of tobacco, welfare concern was reported at 2:19 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
A request to assist another agency was reported at 2:49 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Big Divide Road.
A request to assist another agency was reported at 3:02 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South First Street.
Indecency with a child-sexual contact was reported at 3:01 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:03 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An assault by contact was reported at 4:28 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An accident was reported at 5:54 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 5:50 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Reckless damage was reported at 6:31 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:03 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not report a blotter on weekends.
LAMPASAS
A domestic disturbance was reported at 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Old Georgetown Road.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:13 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Arnold Street.
An assault by threat was reported at 1:42 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Avenue H.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:19 p.m Friday in the 600 block of North Broad Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 5:11 p.m. Friday at Key Ave and Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:18 p.m. Friday on South Highway 281.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 6:25 p.m Friday in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.
A theft was reported at 7:32 p.m. in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
A suspicious act was reported at 8:48 p.m. in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:31 p.m. on East U.S. Highway 190.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.