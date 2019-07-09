Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:54 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 2nd Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Hallmark Avenue and South Gray Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Jennifer Drive and West Jasper Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 10:21 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
Possession and sale of fireworks within the city limits was reported at 9:26 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East Hallmark Avenue and Florence Road.
Shoplifting was reported at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2:45 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Wolf Street.
Striking a highway fixture or landscape was reported at 2:26 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Wales Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:21 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Duncan Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at 1:29 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Indecent exposure was reported at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
A city warrant was reported at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Street.
Fictitious license plate was reported at 10:53 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Sprott.
A criminal warrant was reported at 8:20 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 3:26 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Display of a license plate assigned to another vehicle was reported at 1:20 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
Credit card abuse was reported at 12:59 a.m. Monday on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Harker Heights
A theft was reported at 9:43 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Knights Way.
A theft was reported at 11:53 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Knights Way.
A man was arrested on charges related to city warrants at 1:54 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Copperas Cove
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 12:49 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Sunset Lane.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance group 1 over 4 grams but under 200 grams was reported at 2:19 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Miranda Avenue.
A warrant arrest was reported at 6:15 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:26 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Margaret Lee Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:54 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Eichelberger Drive.
Seventy-two hour parking was reported at 10:24 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Bronc Drive.
Burglary of a building was reported at 10:32 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Reagan Avenue.
A fleet accident was reported at 10:46 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 12:05 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of South Main Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:51 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:39 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Avenue F.
An arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:51 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Avenue F.
Striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 1:41 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South 17 Street.
An accident was reported at 2:19 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of East Business Highway 190.
General information was reported at 4:08 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of McFarland Drive.
Found property was reported at 8:05 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Cline Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:41 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Washington Avenue.
Lampasas
A reckless driver was reported at 9:25 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of East 4th Street.
A disturbance was reported at 12:16 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:04 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
Harassment was reported at 7:19 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:17 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.