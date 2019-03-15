Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Pilgrim Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Haynes Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of Madison Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Moonstone Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Zephyr Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 4600 block of Cambridge Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Haynes Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Moonstone Drive.
Deadly conduct discharges firearm toward habitation, building or person was reported at 4 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 4 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of North Eighth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Moonstone Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:10 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Sandstone Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:13 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Moonstone Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:20 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Moonstone Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:27 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Moonstone Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6 a.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of Zephyr Road.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Ronstan Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of North 10th Street.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 11:51 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:04 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Cedarhill Drive.
Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 6:04 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Hanson Road.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of North College Street.
Burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at 7:23 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Discharge of firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Libra Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:46 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Duval Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Alamo Avenue.
Harker Heights
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:12 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Dale Earnhardt Drive.
Theft was reported at 9:48 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Bybee Court.
An arrest on a warrant for possession of stolen property was reported at 7:02 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Amy Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:52 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
A welfare concern was reported at 1:32 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North First Street.
Theft was reported at 8:16 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Farm-to-Market 3046.
An animal bite was reported at 10:53 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Margaret Lee Street.
An accident was reported at 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of South Fifth Street and West Avenue B.
An accident as reported at 3:29 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Avenue B and North First Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 4:06 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Northern Dove Lane.
An accident was reported at 6:20 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South 11th Street.
Assault by contact, family violence, and criminal mischief, was reported at 6:55 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North Drive.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 7:09 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Marlee Circle.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:16 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North Drive.
An arrest on a warrant for no driver’s license was made at 11:57 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and on a warrant for theft of a firearm was made at 11:57 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
Lampasas
A prowler was reported at 1:59 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Theft was reported at 8:17 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:42 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Brown Street and East Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:57 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Fraud was reported at 1:53 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Nix Road.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:41 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 5:49 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5:59 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 10:42 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
