Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Theft was reported at noon Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Carter Street.
Felony theft was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:29 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of North Second Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Benttree Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 4500 block of Alan Kent Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Violet Avenue.
Burglary of a building with no forced entry was reported at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Failure to register as sex offender was reported at 7:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Gray Street.
Burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Hidden Valley Drive.
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Reed Circle.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of writing was reported at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South Second Street.
Kidnapping was reported at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Rancier Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Lake Road.
Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, was reported at 10:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Second Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South College Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:17 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Julie Lane and Nina Drive.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made on warrants at 12:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 5:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
Reckless damage was reported at 6:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest on a warrant for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was made at 7:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Sunflower Trail.
Theft was reported at 8:51 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Wild Plum Drive.
An accident was reported at 8:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Coy Drive.
Burglary of a building was reported at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Ross Road.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Jesse Drive.
An accident was reported at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Boys Ranch Road.
An accident was reported at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Williams Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Reckless driving and an accident was reported at 6:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Forgery was reported at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Jannelle Drive.
An accident was reported at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Lampasas
An arrest for credit or debit card abuse and warrants for theft, forgery, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver’s license was made at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:51 p.m. Tuesday on South U.S. Highway 183.
An assault was reported at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Casbeer Street.
An assault was reported at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Porter Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Porter Street.
Harassment was reported at 7:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 8:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
Harassment was reported at 9:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Northington Street.
An accident was reported at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
