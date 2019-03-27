Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Traverse Drive.
Theft was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Mary Jane Drive.
Recovered vehicle stolen from other jurisdiction was reported at 4:55 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Gilmer Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 5500 block of English Oak Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Sissom Road.
Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 9 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Bryce Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Lee Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 5100 block of Holster Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 11 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 11:14 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 12 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An aggravated assault with other dangerous weapon was reported at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Bremser Avenue and Houston Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 5200 block of Sulfur Spring Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Adams Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Malakoff Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Adolph Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of 14th Street.
An aggravated assault with knife or cutting instrument was reported at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Old Farm-to-Market 440.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Adams Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation, no forced entry, was reported at 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of North Eighth Street.
Harker Heights
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Ramblewood Drive.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 6:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Knight’s Way.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Cheyenne Trail.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 7:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Chickasaw Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Cheyenne Trail.
Driving with license suspended with previous conviction was reported at 11:28 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Mountain Lion Trail.
Copperas Cove
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one more than 4 grams but under 200 grams, possession of dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia was made at 2:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Hughes Avenue.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one under 1 gram was made at 2:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Hughes Avenue.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one under 1 gram and possession of drug paraphernalia was made at 2:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Hughes Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance penalty group two was made at 9:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Sexual assault of a child was reported at 11:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Forgery of government document was reported at 12:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest on a warrant for bond revocation and possession of a controlled substance penalty group two less than 4 grams was made at 12:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Sunset Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Mary Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one under 1 gram and wrong, fictitious, altered or obscured insignia was made at 12:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Mary Street.
Theft was reported at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for burglary of a vehicle was made at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of North First Street.
Assault with bodily injury and assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 3:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Theft was reported at 4:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Avenue D.
Vicious animal and animal-at-large was reported at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Sublett Avenue.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence, was made at 7:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Sheila Court.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Coy Drive.
Lampasas
arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence, resisting arrest, assault causing bodily injury to public servant, no white light on bicycle, and failure to bicycle on right side of road was made at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Broad Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Ridge Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 8:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Ninth Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Fourth Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 9:49 a.m. Tuesday on Sheppard Lane.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Naruna Road.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 3:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Key Avenue.
An assault was reported at 3:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of South Highway 183.
Fraud was reported at 4:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Sixth Street.
Noise disturbance was reported at 6:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Ridge Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of West Farm-to-Market 580.
